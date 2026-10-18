Graham (knee/ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, isn't expected to play, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Graham was able to close Week 6 prep as a limited participant after missing practices Wednesday and Thursday, but he wasn't as stable during Friday's session as the Browns had hoped, per Cabot. As a result, Graham looks set to miss a second straight game due to an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain. Cleveland elevated defensive linemen Sam Kamara and Chris Williams from the practice squad Saturday, and both could be active Sunday to provide depth in the likely event Graham is sitting out.