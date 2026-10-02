Graham exited the Cleveland locker room on crutches and with a brace on his left knee following Thursday's 27-24 win over Pittsburgh, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Graham was hurt early in the first half during a Pittsburgh running play. The 2025 first-round draft pick was initially deemed questionable before being ruled out shortly after halftime. Graham's need to use crutches and a brace following the victory isn't a promising sign, though the Browns' medical staff will ultimately give him a diagnosis upon further examination.