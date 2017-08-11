Dayes rushed three times for six yards and a touchdown while hauling in three passes (four targets) for eight yards during Thursday's preseason victory over the Saints.

Dayes is currently battling for the No. 3 running back spot, and although he scored a touchdown Thursday, his competitor -- Terrence Magee -- found the end zone as well, while rushing for more yards. Dayes has had a strong training camp so far and should get more rushing opportunities as the preseason continues.