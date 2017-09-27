Dayes did not record an offensive snap during Sunday's 31-28 loss to Indianapolis.

Dayes was limited to special teams duty on Sunday and it's worth noting that the Browns' two lead backs carried the ball just 14 times total while Cleveland passed with its rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer 47 time and ran him on another seven occasions. When the likes of Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson aren't getting touches, it's hard to see any room in the mix for Dayes.