Dayes rushed five times for 15 yards and snagged five catches for 29 yards in Monday's preseason tilt against the Giants.

Dayes led the Browns in receptions versus the Giants and showed explosiveness on a 10-yard rushing attempt. Coach Hue Jackson has praised Dayes throughout camp, and all signs point to the rookie making the roster as the third running back.

