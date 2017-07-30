Coach Hue Jackson said Dayes has had a great camp so far, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Dayes was Cleveland's seventh round pick out of NC State in 2017 and has already managed to catch Jackson's attention in training camp. The rookie is competing with Terrence Magee and Brandon Wilds for the third-string running back job but looks to have the early edge.

