Browns' Matt Dayes: Only five carries during rookie season
Dayes -- who was mostly used on special teams -- rushed five times for 13 yards in 2017.
The rookie out of NC State made the Browns roster out of training camp as the team's third-string running back, but was mainly limited to special teams duty, which included serving as the kickoff returner. Dayes returned 18 kicks for 437 yards, with his longest return going for 71 yards. Isaiah Crowell is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and isn't expected to return. His departure may open up more opportunities for Dayes, though his likelihood of making any kind of significant impact in 2018 remains miniscule.
