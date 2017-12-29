Dayes is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers with a knee injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Dayes started the week not practices but was able to string together a pair of limited sessions Thursday and Friday. The 22-year-old has had a limited offensive role this season behind Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson, which seems unlikely to change in Sunday's season finale.

