Browns' Matt Dayes: Set for kick return duties
Dayes (knee) is active Week 17 against the Steelers.
Dayes missed the first practice of the week, but returned on a limited basis and will suit up for the regular season finale. His role is primarily on special teams as a kick returner, as Dayes has received just one carry since Week 4, and has carried the ball just five times this season.
