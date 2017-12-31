Dayes (knee) is active Week 17 against the Steelers.

Dayes missed the first practice of the week, but returned on a limited basis and will suit up for the regular season finale. His role is primarily on special teams as a kick returner, as Dayes has received just one carry since Week 4, and has carried the ball just five times this season.

