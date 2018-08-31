Browns' Matt Dayes: Totals 111 yards in preseason finale
Dayes rushed eight times for 77 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions. He also secured both of his targets for 34 yards receiving.
The highlight of his night came on a 42-yard scamper in which Dayes carved through the Lions defense and eluded multiple defenders on his way to the end zone. While the second-year runner hadn't done much of anything in Cleveland's previous three preseason games, Thursday's performance could be enough to convince the coaching staff to keep four running backs on the 53-man roster entering Week 1.
