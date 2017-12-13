The Browns signed Hazel off the Colts' practice squad Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Hazel was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Hazel will take the spot of fellow receiver Bryce Treggs, who was waived Wednesday in a corresponding move. The Browns likely wouldn't have added Hazel to the 53-man roster if his injury was a serious concern, so it shouldn't impact his availability for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Instead, Hazel's low standing on the depth chart and lack of familiarity with the playbook will likely prove to be more significant obstacles to him earning an active status for the contest.