Browns' Matt Hazel: Questionable for Sunday
Hazel is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens with a hamstring injury.
Hazel joined the Browns' 53-man roster from the Colts' practice squad, and promptly found himself a limited practice participant. The 25-year-old is unlikely to have a significant offensive role regardless of whether he is available to suit up.
