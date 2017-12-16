Hazel is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens with a hamstring injury.

Hazel joined the Browns' 53-man roster from the Colts' practice squad, and promptly found himself a limited practice participant. The 25-year-old is unlikely to have a significant offensive role regardless of whether he is available to suit up.

