Hazel (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Hazel was a limited participant in practice this week after sitting out last Sunday's loss to the Ravens. The 25-year-old will aim to make his season debut against the Bears, but is unlikely to play a major role in the passing game, regardless of whether he is able to suit up.

