Browns' Matt Hazel: Signs RFA tender with Browns
Hazel signed his restricted free-agent tender with Cleveland on Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Despite four seasons in the league, Hazel has appeared in just nine career games for the Dolphins, Colts and Browns, respectively. The 26-year-old has a chance to make the Browns' final roster should he perform well during the preseason. If he does land a spot, expect Hazel to function as a special-teams asset.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...