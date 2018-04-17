Hazel signed his restricted free-agent tender with Cleveland on Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Despite four seasons in the league, Hazel has appeared in just nine career games for the Dolphins, Colts and Browns, respectively. The 26-year-old has a chance to make the Browns' final roster should he perform well during the preseason. If he does land a spot, expect Hazel to function as a special-teams asset.