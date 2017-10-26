Browns' Matthew Lengel: Receives promotion
The Browns signed Lengel to the 53-man roster Wednesday.
Lengel gets the call-up from the practice squad and will step in as the No. 4 tight end on the depth chart. However, he isn't worth fantasy consideration at this juncture.
