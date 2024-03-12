Hurst and the Browns agreed on a one-year, $3.2 million contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hurst finished the 2023 campaign on injured reserve with a pectoral injury, but prior to going down, he recorded 22 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, while also adding an interception, three pass deflections and a fumble recovery over 13 games in his first season with the Browns. The 28-year-old will likely operate as a primary backup option behind Dalvin Tomlinson and Jordan Elliott on Cleveland's defensive line again in 2024.