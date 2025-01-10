Hurst (ankle) recorded 16 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, over eight games in 2024.

The 29-year-old defensive tackle finished Cleveland's season on injured reserve, missing nine games due to an ankle injury. This appears to be a recurring theme for Hurst, who has now been sidelined for 45 regular-season games over the past four seasons in the NFL. Hurst played over 40 percent of the Browns' defensive snaps in three games this year, recording seven total tackles in those contests. He's now set to be an unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Cleveland last offseason. Given his continued injury struggles, Hurst is likely to sign another one-year prove-it contract this offseason after missing more than half his team's games in 2024.