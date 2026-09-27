Blackmon will start at outside cornerback against the Panthers on Sunday due to the absence of Tyson Campbell (ankle/hip/knee), Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell will be held out of Sunday's game while nursing multiple lower-body injuries, so Blackmon and Denzel Ward will be the starting outside cornerbacks for the Browns in Week 3. Blackmon started in 11 of 17 regular-season games with the Colts in 2025 and finished the year with 64 tackles (50 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and seven pass defenses (including two interceptions).