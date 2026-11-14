The Browns placed Burton (calf) on injured reserve Saturday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Burton was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans due to a calf injury that he picked up against the Saints in Week 9. The injury is severe enough for him to warrant an extended absence, and since he's now on IR, Burton will be required to miss at least four games, so the earliest he can return is Week 15 against the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 20. Since the Browns do not have another fullback on the 53-man roster, the team will likely turn to tight ends Carsen Ryan, Zaire Mitchell-Paden and Blake Whiteheart to provide blocking out of the backfield, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com.