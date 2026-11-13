Burton (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Houston, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Burton injured his calf during the Browns' Week 9 overtime loss to the Saints. He was cleared to return in that contest but was unable to practice during Week 10 prep. The Browns do not have another fullback on the 53-man active roster nor the practice squad, so they may have to utilize tight end Blake Whiteheart as a backfield blocker. Burton will have additional time to rest courtesy of the Browns' Week 11 bye, and his next opportunity to play is Week 12 against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 29.