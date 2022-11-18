site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-michael-dunn-remains-out-for-week-11 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Michael Dunn: Remains out for Week 11
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dunn (back) has been ruled out for Week 11 versus the Bills, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Dunn will miss a second consecutive game Sunday while nursing a back injury. The offensive lineman will look to be ready for the Browns' next contest in Week 12 against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 20 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read