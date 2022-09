Dunn played 12 snaps as an eligible receiver in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Steelers in Week 3.

Dunn is an offensive lineman, but he's giving the Browns extra heft on some running packages. He reported eligible five times, including at the goal line, on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended in Nick Chubb's touchdown run to increase the lead to 23-14. At this point, there are no plans to convert Dunn.