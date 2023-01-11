Woods caught his only target for 15 yards in a 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 18.

Woods was on the field for 26 offensive snaps, as the rookie wideout finished out the season. He was a bit player for much of the season, including several healthy inactive designations early, before a spasm of activity over the final four weeks, when David Bell dealt with injuries. All of the Browns' primary wide receivers are under contract for 2023, so there shouldn't be much improvement in Woods' fantasy value next season. He finished with five catches, 10 targets and 45 yards.