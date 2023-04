Woods has been diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles and will likely miss the entire 2023 campaign after undergoing surgery, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Woods suffered the injury during an offseason workout with Deshaun Watson and will miss his entire sophomore campaign. As a rookie last year, the sixth-round pick caught five of 10 targets for 45 yards across 10 appearances (144 offensive snaps).