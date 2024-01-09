Woods (Achilles) had his suspension lifted by the NFL on Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Woods was given a six-game suspension in early December for violating the league's personal conduct policy, and he's now served his punishment for the required number of contests. The ban didn't impact his ability to take the field, as the wideout ruptured his Achilles in early April and was consequently ruled out for the season. Woods will look to be healthy enough to participate in training camp this summer.