Browns' Michael Woods: Less opportunity Week 16
RotoWire Staff
Woods caught his lone target for five yards in Saturday's 17-10 loss to New Orleans in Week 16.
Woods saw his snap count drop significantly with the return of David Bell from a toe injury. He played just four snaps, down from 39 in Week 15.
