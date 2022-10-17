site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-michael-woods-makes-first-catch | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Michael Woods: Makes first catch
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Woods caught one of two targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 38-15 loss to New England in Week 6.
Woods made his NFL debut after being inactive the first five weeks. He made his first NFL catch and had both targets on the Browns' final drive when the game was out of reach.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read