Woods (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday, Mark Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
It was quite a positive day for the rookie sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma, who returned to the field for the first time since Aug. 5 and also successfully made the Browns' 53-man roster. While Woods will likely play a limited role out of the gate, there could be opportunities for him to climb the wide receiver depth chart as the season unfolds given Cleveland's lack of established talent at the position behind offseason acquisition Amari Cooper.