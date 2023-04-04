The Browns are concerned that Woods may have suffered a torn Achilles during workouts with quarterback DeShaun Watson, pending further tests Tuesday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Woods, a 2022 sixth-round pick, suited up for 10 games as a rookie and secured five of 10 targets for 45 yards. It would be a brutal turn of events if he's indeed suffered a torn Achilles during early offseason personal workouts, as that would jeopardize his availability for the entire 2023 campaign. It sounds like Cleveland will have an official update on the severity of Woods' injury shortly, when his official test results are available.