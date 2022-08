Woods (hamstring) is not in line to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Eagles, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 2022 sixth-rounder thus has one more chance (next Saturday against the Bears) to log preseason action. Once healthy, Woods will look to cement a spot in a Cleveland wide receiver corps that also includes Amari Cooper, Donovan, Peoples-Jones, David Bell and Anthony Schwartz.