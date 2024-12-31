Woods was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice due to a knee injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Woods is nursing the knee injury coming out of the Browns' 20-3 loss to the Dolphins this past Sunday, when he played 68 of 79 snaps on offense en route to finishing with a three-yard reception across four targets. If he's able to move past the knee issue in time for Saturday's season finale in Baltimore, Woods should once again be in line for a top-three role at receiver after the Browns placed Cedric Tillman (concussion) on injured reserve Tuesday.