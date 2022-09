Woods (illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Panthers, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

After being limited at practice earlier in the week due to a hamstring issue, an illness is what will ultimately keep Woods sidelined for the Browns' season opner. The rookie will have to wait another week to make his NFL debut. He is expected to provide depth at receiver and potentially contribute on special teams heading into the season.