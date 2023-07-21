Woods (Achilles) was placed on the active/NFI list Friday.
Woods suffered a ruptured Achilles in April while working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson and he's expected to miss the entirety of the 2023 campaign. The wide receiver will likely transition to injured reserve at some point leading up to the regular season.
More News
-
Browns' Michael Woods: Diagnosed with ruptured Achilles•
-
Browns' Michael Woods: May have suffered serious injury•
-
Browns' Michael Woods: Catches lone target in finale•
-
Browns' Michael Woods: Less opportunity Week 16•
-
Browns' Michael Woods: Steps in for Bell•
-
Browns' Michael Woods: Won't play Sunday•