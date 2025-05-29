Woods (knee) was spotted participating in Thursday's practice, Joshua Gunter of Cleveland.com reports.

The 2022 sixth-round pick from Oklahoma missed the Browns' 2024 season finale due to a knee injury, but his participation during Thursday's OTAs suggests he's now past the issue. Woods appeared in five games with Cleveland last season, catching seven of his 18 targets for 65 yards across 291 offensive snaps. Now fully healthy, he's expected to compete for a depth spot in the team's wide receiver room throughout the summer.