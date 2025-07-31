Browns' Michael Woods: Reverts to injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woods (hand) reverted to the Browns' injured reserve list Thursday, per the NFL's transactions log.
Woods was injured in practice last week and was later waived with an injury designation. He'll now be required to miss the entirety of the regular season but could be let go with an injury settlement once healthy. Woods played in five regular-season games for the Browns last season, catching seven passes for 65 scoreless yards.