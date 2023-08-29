Woods (Achilles) was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday.
Woods was previously on the active/NFI list, but with no chance of returning in 2023 due to a ruptured Achilles, the move makes sense. The 2022 sixth-round selection will continue to focus on his recovery and making a healthy return in 2024.
More News
-
Browns' Michael Woods: Placed on active/NFI list•
-
Browns' Michael Woods: Diagnosed with ruptured Achilles•
-
Browns' Michael Woods: May have suffered serious injury•
-
Browns' Michael Woods: Catches lone target in finale•
-
Browns' Michael Woods: Less opportunity Week 16•
-
Browns' Michael Woods: Steps in for Bell•