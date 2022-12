Woods caught one of two targets for four yards and carried once for minus-5 yards in Saturday's 13-3 win over Baltimore in Week 15.

Woods was the primary beneficiary of David Bell's thumb injury and Anthony Schwartz's concussion. He played a season-high 41 snaps and had just his third reception. The Browns also used Daylen Baldwin as a third wideout; he caught two passes and was on the field for 12 snaps.