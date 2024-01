Ford (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Texans, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Ford missed his first game of the season in Week 18 due to a calf issue, but after a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a shot to suit up Saturday. With both Denzel Ward (knee) and Greg Newsome (knee) listed as questionable for Cleveland's wild-card contest, Ford could see more time in the Browns' secondary in addition to his usual special teams work.