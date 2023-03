The Browns agreed Monday to terms with Ford on a one-year contract worth up to $2.25 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ford inks with Cleveland after one season with the Falcons, in which he racked up 15 tackles through 17 games. Of course, the depth cornerback's most important contributions came on his 360 snaps on special teams. He stands to primarily function as a special-teams ace again during the 2023 season with the Browns.