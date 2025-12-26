Hall (illness) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

An illness prevented Hall from playing against the Bills in Week 16, but he was able to shed any sort of injury designation for Sunday's AFC North tilt after logging a full practice Friday. In the six games since the Browns' Week 9 bye, Hall has logged nine tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks.