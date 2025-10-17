Hall (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hall underwent surgery this past offseason after dislocating his knee and tearing his MCL, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. However, he logged consecutive limited sessions to begin the Browns' week of practice, giving himself a chance to return Sunday. If the second-year pro returns for the Week 7 contest, he'll likely operate as one of Cleveland's top reserve interior defensive linemen.