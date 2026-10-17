Hall (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Hall will miss a second consecutive game due to an ankle injury he picked up against the Steelers in Week 4. His next chance to play is Week 7 against the Titans on Sunday, Oct. 25, though Hall is unlikely to suit up for that contest unless he's cleared to return to practice in at least a limited capacity. The good news for the Browns' defensive front is that Mason Graham (knee/ankle) has a chance to return from a one-game absence after drawing the questionable tag for Sunday's AFC North showdown.