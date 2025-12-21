Hall (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Hall missed the first two practices of Week 16 prep while battling through an illness. He was able to log a full session Friday, but he has not progressed enough in his recovery over the weekend to play in Sunday's home tilt. With Sam Kamara (elbow) also inactive, the Browns will turn to Keith Cooper, Adin Huntington and Maurice Hurst as the rotational options at defensive tackle behind Mason Graham and Shelby Harris.