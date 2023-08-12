Harley caught one of three targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against Washington.

All of Harley's activity came in the fourth quarter, which gives an indication of where he's at on the wideout depth chart. The Browns are dealing with injuries at wideout, including projected starter Elijah Wood who sustained a rib injury Friday, which boosts Harley's chances of sticking with the team. At this point, his main competition is David Bell, Jaelon Darden (leg), Jakeem Grant, Anthony Schwartz and Austin Watkins.