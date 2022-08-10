Harley's path to a roster spot improved after Jakeem Grant suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday's practice, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

In addition to Grant's injury, which is feared to be a torn Achilles, sixth-round draft pick Michael Woods will miss time due to a hamstring injury, creating reps and opportunities for receivers like Harley further down the depth chart. Harley is a speedy undrafted free agent out Miami that has kickoff-return experience with the Hurricanes. That might be useful for the Browns who were relying on Grant to be the club's primary returner of kickoffs and punts. If the Browns choose to be cautious with their wideouts in Friday's preseason opener against Jacksonville, Harley should get ample snaps to improve his status.