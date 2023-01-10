site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-mike-harley-remaining-with-cleveland | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Mike Harley: Remaining with Cleveland
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Browns signed Harley to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Harley finished the 2022 season on Cleveland's practice squad, but he didn't make a regular-season appearance. He will look to earn a spot with the team in 2023, and potentially make his NFL debut.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 12 min read