Harley (ankle) was back at practice Tuesday after leaving the previous day's session early, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Harley walked off the field Monday accompanied by team training staff, but the absence was a short one. As testament to the ankle being fine, during Tuesday's session, Harley made a nice leaping catch over cornerback Parnell Motley, but the receiver's feet landed out of bounds. He's in a battle for the fifth wide receiver job, as the Browns prepare for two days of joint practice with Eagles leading up to Sunday's preseason matchup between the two teams.