Harley (head) caught two of four targets for 18 yards in Thursday's 21-16 preseason win over the Jets.

Harley suited up for 39 snaps, which means he has fully recovered after being placed in concussion protocol in July. He spent the 2022 season on Cleveland's practice squad. Harley's chances of making the roster may have gotten a slight boost with the news that fellow wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (hamstring) is expected to miss significant time, but Harley remains a long shot to make the team.