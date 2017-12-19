Jordan finished with eight tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Ravens.

Making his first start of the season in place of Jamar Taylor (foot), Taylor was second on the team with eight tackles. Although he didn't play a single snap, Taylor was active Sunday, which most likely means he'll return to the starting lineup against the Bears, reverting Jordan back to the bench.

