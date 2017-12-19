Browns' Mike Jordan: Eight tackles Sunday
Jordan finished with eight tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Ravens.
Making his first start of the season in place of Jamar Taylor (foot), Taylor was second on the team with eight tackles. Although he didn't play a single snap, Taylor was active Sunday, which most likely means he'll return to the starting lineup against the Bears, reverting Jordan back to the bench.
More News
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 15 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...