Woods has received additional reps in camp due to several injuries at the wideout position, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Woods, a 2022 sixth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma, showed potential during Tuesday's session in an 11-on-11 drill when he spun past a cornerback to haul in a deep pass. Injuries have also created opportunities for Demetric Felton, Jakeem Grant and Ja'Marcus Bradley. The Browns are dealing with injuries to Amari Cooper (ankle), Anthony Schwartz (knee), David Bell (foot), Javon Wims (illness) and Isaiah Weston (knee), but they continue to state there are no plans to bring in outside bodies. That suggests the club feels some of the injuries are not serious and expect players back soon.